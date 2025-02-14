Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GT. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

