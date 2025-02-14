Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 238 shares.The stock last traded at $52.28 and had previously closed at $52.68.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

