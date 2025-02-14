GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

