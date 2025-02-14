GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $212.54, but opened at $194.75. GoDaddy shares last traded at $190.69, with a volume of 1,129,279 shares.

The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.30.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

