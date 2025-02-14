Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 6th

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Global Ship Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GSL opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

