Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,162,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $71.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.