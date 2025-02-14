Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 14,544 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,229,000 after purchasing an additional 287,984 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 578,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

