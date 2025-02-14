Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

