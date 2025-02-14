Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

