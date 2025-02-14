Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GINN stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $65.80.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.