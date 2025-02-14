Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.15.

Shares of AXON opened at $664.70 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $260.27 and a one year high of $698.67. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 171.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.30 and a 200-day moving average of $503.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

