Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

