Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,283,000 after buying an additional 168,097 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.