Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 992 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 216,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 105,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

