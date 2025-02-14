GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.62 and last traded at $67.75. Approximately 985,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,742,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 825,033 shares of company stock valued at $49,766,908 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 789.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $17,920,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,749,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.