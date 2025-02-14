GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 64.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $126,420,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 487.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $51,505,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

