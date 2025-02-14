GFG Capital LLC Sells 551 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

