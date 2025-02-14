GFG Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Oracle by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

ORCL opened at $174.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

