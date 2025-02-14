GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Zoetis by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,834,000 after purchasing an additional 279,092 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,684,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zoetis by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,266,000 after purchasing an additional 572,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis
Zoetis Stock Down 4.9 %
Zoetis stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s 8% Preferred Stock: What Investors Should Know
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Biotechs on the Brink: 2 Stocks With Huge Potential
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Silicon Valley’s Sleeping Giant? Intel’s Comeback in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.