Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 63,600 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$204,156.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total transaction of C$54,912.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$30,846.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$160,383.30.

Geodrill Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE GEO opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. Geodrill Limited has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.82.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

