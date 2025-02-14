Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $146.68 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.