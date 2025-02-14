Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Generac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.69. Generac has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

