Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 53,500 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,249.80.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$2,440.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 1,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,300.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,664.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,700.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,360.00.

Galway Metals Price Performance

GWM stock opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$57.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

