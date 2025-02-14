FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Tesla Issued By Zacks Research

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $355.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

