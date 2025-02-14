FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.47% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 717,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 94,781 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.