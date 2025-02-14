Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Lessened by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $291,552.20. This represents a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

