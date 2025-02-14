Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 2,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

