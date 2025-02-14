Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 2,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.32.
About Fortum Oyj
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortum Oyj
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.