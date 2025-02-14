Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.
Fortis Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FTS stock opened at C$62.89 on Friday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total transaction of C$746,178.83. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fortis
Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.
