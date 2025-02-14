Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,785 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.