Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 948 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Realty Income by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6 %

O stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

