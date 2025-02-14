Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 6,666 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

SCHJ stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

