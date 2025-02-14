Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $170.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

