Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

