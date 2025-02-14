Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period.

POWA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

