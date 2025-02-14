First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.