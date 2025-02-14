First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,530,000 after buying an additional 1,455,731 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after buying an additional 1,035,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,641,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.