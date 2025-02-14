First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FEUZ opened at $44.38 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

