First Merchants Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,865 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.