First Merchants Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

