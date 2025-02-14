Financial Contrast: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power -7,152.45% -55.69% -49.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Ideal Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.65 $70.63 million N/A N/A Ideal Power $200,000.00 277.92 -$9.95 million ($1.40) -4.87

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Instruments and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.28%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Instruments beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems. It also provides low temperature systems, such as dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats; optical imaging products, including cameras, confocal microscopy, and 3d and 4d visualisation software; nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) products comprising NMR spectrometers, TD-NMR research, QA/QC analyzers, and rock core analyzers; and X-Ray sources, tubes, and power supply products. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

