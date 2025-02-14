Financial Analysis: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fair Isaac”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.72 billion 25.64 $512.81 million $21.79 82.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 30.66% -53.40% 28.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac 0 5 8 0 2.62

Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $2,078.15, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

