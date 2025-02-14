Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.29 and its 200 day moving average is $286.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

