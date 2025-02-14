Fiera Capital Corp Sells 56,473 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,473 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $31,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 76,827 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

