Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.33% of Lincoln Electric worth $34,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $213.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.82. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

