Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,138 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.70% of Verra Mobility worth $27,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 235,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after buying an additional 357,078 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 148.0% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 439,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the period.

VRRM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

