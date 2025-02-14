Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in January

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. 1,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

