Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

