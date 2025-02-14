FibroBiologics’ (FBLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBLG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroBiologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroBiologics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
