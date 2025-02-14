FedEx Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.
FedEx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.45. FedEx has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
