Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

